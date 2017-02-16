Long Beach Massage Therapist Pleads Not Guilty To Murder

February 16, 2017 5:39 PM
LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A massage therapist pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge in the death of a client at a Long Beach beauty salon three years ago.

Sandra Yaneth Gonzalez, who is also known as Sandra Yaneth Slaughter, was rearrested on Tuesday, three years after Hamilet Suares’ death.

She went into cardiac arrest on Feb. 12, 2014 after going to the salon for a massage, according to police, who did not say exactly what kind of service the victim received.

Gonzalez, who is not a licensed doctor, advertised a variety of cosmetic procedures, including buttocks enhancement, lip enhancements and “vampire facelifts,” prosecutors said.

She is being held on $2 million bail and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The defendant is due back in court March 15.

