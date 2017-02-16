Ex-Palm Springs Mayor, Developers Charged In Corruption Case

RIVERSIDE (AP) — Riverside County prosecutors have filed corruption charges against a former mayor of Palm Springs and two developers.
District Attorney Mike Hestrin alleged Thursday that the case involves about $375,000 in bribes paid to Stephen Philip Pougnet to buy his influence when he was mayor from 2012 through 2014.
Prosecutors say Pougnet and developers Richard Hugh Meaney and John Elroy Wessman are expected to surrender themselves in the next few days.
The case alleges that Meaney and Wessman funneled money to Pougnet at a time when they had development projects before the City Council.
At the time of a 2015 FBI raid on City Hall Pougnet issued a statement pledging cooperation with the inquiry.
A telephone message seeking comment was left for Wessman. A listing for Meaney could be immediately located.
