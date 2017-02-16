Evelyn Taft Outlines What’s In Store From This Storm

Hi, everyone!

We’re looking at a few showers out there now. Drizzle and showers should continue overnight.

Things for LA County will probably start to get going around 9 a.m. Friday and will stay heavy late morning throughout the day.

Rainfall amounts across the entire forecast area will be some of the highest the area has seen since March 2011 (6 years) or so.

Expected rainfall from tonight through tomorrow night is 2-6 inches for the coast and valleys and 5-10 inches for the south-facing foothills and coastal mountain slopes.

Peak rainfall rates are expected to be up to 1 inch per hour. As a result of the heavy rain and antecedent moist soil conditions, a flash-flood watch is in effect for non-burn areas across LA & Ventura counties Friday through early Saturday.

Regardless, there is a threat of flooding for small rivers and streams, along with widespread urban flooding. An especially dangerous situation will be the threat of mud and debris flows out of recent burn areas.

Snow levels in the mountains are expected to drop to 6,500-7,000 feet through Friday night, then lower to 6,000 feet Saturday. There is potential for 1-2 feet of snow above 8,000 feet. 6-12 inches possible above 6,000 fee. This resulted in the issuance of a winter storm warning for Ventura and LA counties Friday and Saturday morning.

Strong and gusty southerly winds will affect much of the forecast area through Friday. High wind warnings are in place. Everyone is expecting wind but gustiest conditions will take place in higher elevations, and the OC coast will get hit especially hard. We can expect a period of high sustained winds at the coast between 30-40 mph.

The wind will strengthen tomorrow morning and should peak in the afternoon and evening for OC/IE. We can expect 50-60 mph gusts from the coast to the valleys and across portions of the lower deserts. Wind gusts in the mountains and portions of the high deserts will likely exceed 70 mph.

Winds will begin to weaken Friday night, continuing their downward trend through Saturday as the storm moves off to the Southeast.

Rain will be moderate to heavy and widespread most of the afternoon and evening Friday, turning to scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms Saturday as colder air filters in, creating unstable conditions along with a chance of snow.

Finally, dangerous conditions are expected across coastal waters through Sunday as the storms move through. An extended period of high surf will continue through the weekend. Breaking waves of 6-9 feet are expected through Friday, building to 10-14 feet on Saturday.

Much calmer and drier conditions for Sunday.

Stay dry!

Evelyn