Duarte Orders Evacuations In Burn Area Ahead Of Storm

February 16, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Duarte, Storm

DUARTE (CBSLA.com) — The city of Duarte has issued mandatory evacuation orders for some homes ahead of Friday’s storm that is expected to dump at least two inches of rain in the foothill community.

In the order, about 180 homes near the Fish Fire burn area were ordered to be evacuated by 7 a.m. Friday.

RELATED: Southland Residents Brace For Storm

Classes were also canceled for Friday at Valley View School.

An evacuation center will be established at the city’s Community Center, at 1600 Huntington Drive.

Volunteers will be going door-to-door in the affected neighborhood Thursday afternoon, alerting residents that they may voluntarily evacuate beginning Thursday evening.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia