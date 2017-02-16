Duarte Orders Evacuations In Burn Area Ahead Of Storm

DUARTE (CBSLA.com) — The city of Duarte has issued mandatory evacuation orders for some homes ahead of Friday’s storm that is expected to dump at least two inches of rain in the foothill community.
In the order, about 180 homes near the Fish Fire burn area were ordered to be evacuated by 7 a.m. Friday.
RELATED: Southland Residents Brace For Storm
Classes were also canceled for Friday at Valley View School.
An evacuation center will be established at the city’s Community Center, at 1600 Huntington Drive.
Volunteers will be going door-to-door in the affected neighborhood Thursday afternoon, alerting residents that they may voluntarily evacuate beginning Thursday evening.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)