Cracker Barrel To Open Its First California Location In Victorville

February 16, 2017 9:20 PM
Filed Under: Cracker Barrel, Restaurant Row, Victorville

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The High Desert is slated to get a taste of country cooking as Cracker Barrel Old Country Store plans to open its first California location in Victorville.

The city posted a blueprint of the new restaurant and store on its Facebook page and wrote: “Guess who submitted plans to build here in Victorville! Plans are in City Hall – first in California!”

The plan is to build its new location on Restaurant Row off Amargosa Road.

“We we’re thrilled to receive their plans today and look forward to working with them to open as quickly as they would like. We’ve become a city of firsts,” Victorville City Manager Doug Robertson told VVNG.com Thursday.

There are 641 Cracker Barrel locations across the United States. Its first restaurant/store opened in Lebanon, Tenn., in 1969.

