Colorado Man Arrested Near LAX Reportedly Had Pipe Bombs In His Denver Hotel Room

February 16, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Adam Hayat, Colorado, Pipe Bombs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)   —    The FBI, and LAX Police arrested a man at LAX after discovering he had pipe bombs in his hotel room in Denver.

The man, who allegedly served with the U.S. Marines, was identified in broadcast reports as 37-year-old Adam Hayat.

He’s facing federal charges on having ownership of unregistered explosive devices.

It was unclear why law enforcement authorities were investigating Hayat who has no known criminal record.

Sky 9’s Stu Mundel said no dangerous devices were found in Hayat’s LA hotel room.

 

 

