Burbank Residents Prepare For Huge Storm To Move In

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) – Homeowners in Burbank are taking no chances.

KCAL 9’s Peter Daut says everyone is working to minimize the damage of a torrential storm — one of the biggest in years — as it sets aim on the Southland.

More than six inches of rain is expected. And that’s the kind of number that makes people take notice. And action.

At Jeanne Torok’s home the yard is clear, the roof is strong and the gutters are cleaned out.

“I think I’m ready,” Torok says.

Torok has lived in her home for more than two decades. and can hardly remember the last time a storm was predicted to dump up to six inches of rain. She and her son are prepared

“Definitely take it seriously. definitely. There’s nothing more dangerous than water,” says Sean Dane.

At hardware stores across the Southland folks rushed in to buy tarps, sandbags and generators.

“Just to make sure the home is secure so that if the water level rises a little bit that we don’t get water in the home,” says Kim Ruiz.

She also looked at rain boots.

“I don’t want to go to work in it tomorrow,” Ruiz said.

For others.. the biggest concern is their property. Tthe strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful wnds.

“t’s always better safe than sorry,” said Eric Weyenberg who had just purchased storm-related supplies.

One of the fastest-selling items.? Downspouts.

“So it could put the water onto my lawn instead of in my driveway,” said Rick Crawford.

Back a Torok’s home, she also surrounded her tangelo trees with plant food. now all they need she says.. is rain.

“I just want to look out the window,” she said.

Official want to remind the public that one should remember to clear their yards — make sure all lawn furniture, gardening tools and other outdoor items are stored away. Also, to make sure all doors and windows are closed and secured.