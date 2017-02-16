Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Orange County – February 17

When the weekend rolls around, it’s your time to to try and make some lasting memories. The weekend can be very rejuvenating before the start of the next work week. Finding something interesting to do with the ones you care about the most is the quality of life everyone can appreciate. When it comes to figuring out what to do, the options can make your decision a bit overwhelming. In an effort to ensure that you get the most out of your weekend, we have tailored a quick menu of the best happening in Orange County.

Friday, February 16



Laugh With Brad Garrett

irvine.improv.com Irvine ImprovIrvine Spectrum Center527 Spectrum Center Dr.Irvine, CA 92618(949) 854-5455 While most people still remember Garrett as Robert Barone from the incredibly successful series, “Everybody Loves Raymond,” Garrett has long been a veteran of the stand up comedy stage well before television fame. With thirty-plus years in the game, Garrett has the distinct honor of having opened for legendary acts like Frank Sinatra, Diana Ross, and Smokey Robinson. While maintaining a thriving film and television career, Garrett has continued to tour the country delivering laughs via the intimate comedy club circuit. Outside of his impressive credentials, Garrett has over three decades of perspective that go into every live set. Sharp, witty, approachable, here is your chance to see just what has allowed Garrett to enjoy the kind of longevity he has.

Saturday, February 17



Retail Therapy

www.simon.com The Outlets at Orange20 City Blvd W E,Orange, CA 92868(714) 769-4288 Every now and again, window-shopping becomes leads to actual shopping and there is a strange therapeutic value in it. Scoring the things you need just isn’t the same as coming across something you really want. Should you take a stroll through the Outlets at Orange, you will find a diverse collection of retailers that will certainly prompt you to reach for your wallet. In terms of fashion, the variety ranges from designer to casual with names like Bloomingdale’s nestled walking distance from Van’s. When it’s time to take a load off, there are plenty of dining options that vary from date night to quick bite. If you have the stamina to make it a full day and night, you can cap the night off with a cocktail and some skeeball at Dave & Buster’s or take in a flick at the AMC Cinema.





Soulquarius

www.slgardens.org Observatory Grounds3503 S Harbor Blvd.Santa Ana, CA 92704(714) 957-0600 In addition to hosting some insanely big artists in an intimate club setting, the Observatory has become synonymous with piecing together some dazzling festival lineups. Doing a great job with curating the talent and coupling a sort of theme with each of their festivals, Soulquarius might be the most unique thus far. Dedicating an entire festival to a healthy mix of current and nostalgic R&B, Erykah Badu is complimented with Jhene Aiko. Brandy and Monica will take fans back to junior high school, while the likes of Eric Bellinger and BJ The Chicago Kid deliver contemporary jams. For fans of the soulful aspect of hip hop, this is a dream line up and likely to be the first of what will become an annual happening.

Sunday, February 18



Salute & Drink A Beer To Left Coast Brewing’s 4th Anniversary

www.leftcoastbrewing.com Left Coast Brewing Co.1245 Puerta Del SolSan Clemente, CA 92673(949) 276-2699 The pride of San Clemente, Left Coast Brewing has quickly become one of the most reputable names in craft beer from Orange County. This weekend the brand will be celebrating it’s fourth anniversary with an abundance of what else, beer. Developing a special recipe anniversary IPA, Left Coast is also offering tasty grub from the Sol Agave food truck, a commemorative glass, live tunes, and proper pours of their core beers and special stuff on tap at the tasting room. Running the gamut from sophisticated to everyday drinker, Left Coast makes some fantastic juice. Here is your chance to join in on the party.





Anaheim Ducks Vs. The Los Angeles Kings



www.nhl.com Honda Center2695 E Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 704-2400 Southern California has many interesting professional sports rivalries. If you hadn’t noticed, the region has become much more of a hockey town than anyone is willing to give it credit for. Both the Kings and Ducks have had their streaks of greatness and when these two teams come together, the action on the ice is passionate and intense. With Staples Center and Honda Center just a short drive from each other, fans from both sides are represented well whenever these two franchises go at it. The arena volume will be at it’s peak this weekend regardless of who you are rooting for. Regardless if hockey is your thing, this is a game not to be missed. If you are lucky enough to be there in person, excitement is a guarantee.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.