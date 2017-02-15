Sugar Ray Leonard Still Taking Swings – At Golf Balls That Is

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard can still take a swing these days — at a golf ball that is. He teamed up with 2013 Masters Champion Adam Scott at Wednesday’s Genesis Pro-Am at Riviera.
“Golf is my therapy,” Leonard says. “He showed me a few things and I caught on quite fast.”
The two seemed to enjoy playing with a champion of other sports.
“Anytime you get to spend some really good quality time around a champion of their sport, you’ve got to take advantage of that.”
Meanwhile Tiger Woods was unable to attend the press conference at the Genesis Open which benefits the tiger woods foundation.
The Tournament starts Thursday at Riviera Country Club.