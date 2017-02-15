State Bill Would Give Cities, Counties Option To Extend Last Call To 4AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A state senator from San Francisco introduced legislation Wednesday that seeks to extend last call for alcohol from 2 a.m to 4 a.m. in parts of California.
State Sen. Scott Wiener’s bill would allow California cities and counties to decide if they want to extend hours for alcohol sales within particular areas.
“Nightlife matters a lot, culturally and economically, and it’s time to allow local communities more flexibility,” Wiener said in a post announcing the bill on his Facebook page.
It would be the first change to California’s last call since 1935, when the 2 a.m. last call was established, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. A similar bill seeking to extend last call failed in 2013.
Permits for bars seeking to extend hours would be granted by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, according to the bill.
Wiener in his race for state Senate last year received campaign contributions from nightlife operators including strip clubs, the Chronicle reported.
