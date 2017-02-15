Man Dies After Falling Into California Aqueduct While Trying To Save Dog

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) — A man trying to save his dog after it fell into the California Aqueduct died Wednesday after falling in himself, authorities said.

Lucas Hermenegildo, 58, of Victorville was pulled from the water unresponsive after falling in the aqueduct, between Highway 395 and the I-15 Freeway, just before 1 p.m.

Hermenegildo was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined that Hermenegildo and his wife were walking their dogs along the aqueduct when one of the dogs fell in. He fell in while reaching into the water to save his dog, authorities said.

Emergency responders estimate he was in the water for about 10 to 15 minutes before being pulled out. Authorities did not say how Hermenegildo died.

The dog was able to get out of the water and was not injured.

Sheriff’s officials say that although the water on the surface of the aqueduct appears calm and slow moving, there is an undertow that can quickly pull a person under, so pedestrians should maintain distance from the edge while walking along the aqueduct.