Lakers Ranked NBA’s 2nd Most Valuable Franchise; Clippers Come In 5th

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Despite having one of the worst records in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers still rank among the top earning teams in the league.
With a market value of roughly $3 billion and revenues of $333 million, the Lakers are second only to the New York Knicks in terms of NBA economic heavyweights, according to Forbes’ “The Business Of Basketball” report.
Those numbers top both Golden State and Cleveland, the NBA champs from the previous two seasons, during which the Lakers have amassed a dismal 38-126 record.
New York, the league’s most valuable franchise, hasn’t fared much better, going 49-115 over the same period.
The Clippers, meanwhile, ranked fifth with an estimated $2 billion value and $185 million in revenue after making playoff runs in recent seasons, including two conference semifinals in 2013-14 and 2014-15.