Happy Ending For Mom After Car Is Stolen With Baby On Board

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Mother’s Day came early for a woman whose car was stolen Wednesday with her baby on board.

KCAL9’s Erica Mandy spoke to the mother moments after she was reunited with her daughter.

Authorities said the mother left her vehicle with the motor running.

“She’s fine, they checked her out, she’s asleep right now,” the mother said of her 3-month-old baby.

The baby was wrapped in a blanket. Just an hour earlier, the mom watched in horror as her car was stolen with the baby daughter inside the vehicle. just outside a liquor store at 108th and Vermont in South LA.

“I ran after them. like my baby’s in the car just stop,” But the car thief has no intention of stopping.

The LA County Sherriff’s Department s looking for two men and a woman, Security video suggests the two men are traveling in a blue Nissan.

Investigators say the woman stole the car with the baby on board while the men followed in the blue car.

Officials almost put ut an Amber Alert when someone called in a tip about an abandoned car with a baby inside at 85th and Halldale.

Now the one-terrified mother is hoping someone comes forward.

“Ihis is a baby,” the mom said, “it could be any of you guys’ babies,” the mother said.

A Sheriff’s department described the kidnap suspect as a Latina — in her 20s — with tattoos of stars down her back.