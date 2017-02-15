Detectives With LA County Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit Hopes Public Can Lead Them To Missing 18-Year-Old

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit are hoping the public can lead them to a missing 18-year-old woman.
Leilani Joie Stallings was last seen in the Rancho Dominguez area at 5 a.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Stallings is described as black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 lbs., with black curly hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black stretch pants and flip flops.
She was scheduled to return to school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the same week she went missing. Her family is very concerned for her well-being and is also asking for the public’s assistance in her safe return.
Anyone with information about Stallings is asked to cal Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Detective Abraham or Sergeant Nunez at (323) 890-5500.
