Armed Subject Spotted Walking Into Simi Valley School

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — Two schools in Simi Valley were locked down after someone armed with what appeared to be a long gun was seen walking onto one of the campuses.
Royal High School and Saint Rosa of Lima Catholic School, in the 1400 block of Royal Avenue, were locked down at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to Simi Valley police. Students are being sheltered in place.
Erringer Road at Crocker Street and Pride Street were also closed to traffic while officers search Royal High School, where the person was seen.
A description of the person was not available, and the subject was spotted by one person at about 8:21 a.m.
A Los Angeles Police Department helicopter is assisting in the search.