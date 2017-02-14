2 Witnesses Expected To Testify In Robert Durst Case

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Attorneys will question two witnesses Tuesday in the murder trial of New York real estate scion Robert Durst.

One of the witnesses has been identified as Dr. Albert Kuperman, who is in his mid 80s and believed to have spoken to someone identifying herself as Durst’s first wife around the time she disappeared in 1982.

The identity of the second witness has not been released.

Durst has been charged with murdering his friend, Susan Berman, in her Benedict Canyon home more than 16 years ago.

The murder charge includes the special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness and murder while lying in wait, along with gun use allegations.

He was arrested on March 14, 2015, in a New Orleans hotel room and was later indicted in April on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to seven years in federal prison before being brought to Los Angeles in connection with the murder case.

At this time, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office does not plan to seek the death penalty.

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. at the Airport Branch Courthouse.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)