When It Rains, Santa Clarita Road Turns Into Raging River

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — Last Saturday a torrential rainstorm turned a small creek bed into a roaring river trapping a father and daughter on the roof of their car before authorities performed a dramatic rescue.

With another storm on the way neighbors want the city to fix the problem.

They say this isn’t the first time cars have been trapped in this wash. It’s been happening here for years and the question is what can be done about this and who’s going to pay for it?

What’s more of a concern is a statement from the fire department that says they can no longer get emergency vehicles in through the creek bed.

John Thomas has lived there since 1977. He says many of his neighbors are in their 70s and 80s.

“We’ve got one woman waiting for a lung transplant so the emergency aspect of this is critical,” Thomas said.

Connie Flores Reisbick says the City of Santa Clarita told them the road is private, so it’s not the city’s responsibility to keep the road from washing out.

In a written statement city spokesperson says, in part “we plan on meeting with residents in the future to discuss mutual solutions.”