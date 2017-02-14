Sources: Harrison Ford Involved In Plane Incident At Airport

February 14, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Harrison Ford, Plane Incident

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A plane belonging to Harrison Ford was involved in an incident at John Wayne Airport, sources told CBS2/KCAL9 Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon when air traffic controllers cleared a single-engine plane for landing at the Santa Ana airport, according to FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

After correctly reading back the clearance, the pilot landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway, Gregor said.

Sources told CBS2/KCAL9 the tail number of the plane was registered to Ford and that he was flying the aircraft at the time of the incident. The 74-year-old actor’s publicist declined to release a statement.

American Airlines said they were aware of the incident and reported it to the FAA and NTSB “for further investigation”.

It wouldn’t be the first aviation-related incident involving Ford: in 2015, Ford crashed a World War II-vintage plane on a Venice golf course shortly after taking off from Santa Monica Airport.

A general view at the Penmar Golf Course after a single-engine plane piloted by actor Harrison Ford crashed on March 5, 2015 in Venice. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images)

The single-engine Ryan Aeronautical ST3KR Ford was piloting lost engine power before it clipped the top of a tree and crashed in an open area of the golf course, according to federal investigators.

Ford was hospitalized for several days for treatment of broken bones.

