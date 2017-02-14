DEVELOPING: Trump's National Security Adviser Resigns | Listen To KNX 1070

City Council To Consider Banning Jetpacks In Newport Beach

February 14, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: City Council, Jetpack

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Newport Beach City Council members will consider imposing a ban on jetpacks Tuesday.

Council members will consider the first reading of an ordinance banning the backpack-life devices, acting on complaints from neighbors about safety and noise.

In 2015, the council prohibited individuals from using the devices on their own.

Meanwhile, city officials allowed Jetpack America to provide the service for one person at a time during certain hours.

The company let its permit expire in November and another company has not been licensed to fill in.

Council members will meet at 7 p.m. in Newport Beach.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia