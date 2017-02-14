City Council To Consider Banning Jetpacks In Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Newport Beach City Council members will consider imposing a ban on jetpacks Tuesday.
Council members will consider the first reading of an ordinance banning the backpack-life devices, acting on complaints from neighbors about safety and noise.
In 2015, the council prohibited individuals from using the devices on their own.
Meanwhile, city officials allowed Jetpack America to provide the service for one person at a time during certain hours.
The company let its permit expire in November and another company has not been licensed to fill in.
Council members will meet at 7 p.m. in Newport Beach.
