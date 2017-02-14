L.A. County Supervisors Approve $20K Reward To Help Solve Murders Of 2 Art Teachers In Diamond Bar

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles County supervisors Tuesday approved a $20,000 reward for information leading to whoever stabbed a couple to death in their Diamond Bar home last October.
The bodies of David Cheng Wang, 60, and his wife, Marian Mei Chung, 57, were found at their home on Bent Twig Lane on Oct. 20, 2016.
The couple ran an art school out of their house, which did not appear to be ransacked and showed no signs of forced entry, according to investigators.
A detective said the victims showed signs of trauma, which may have occurred during a struggle.
Supervisor Janice Hahn, who recommended the reward, hoped the reward will prompt witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information was asked to call sheriff’s homicide Detectives Margarita Barron or Dameron Peyton at (323) 890-5500.
