Irreplaceable Memories Stolen From Westchester House Being Fumigated

WESTCHESTER (CBSLA.com) — Catherine Dodd has photographed every moment of her boys’ lives.

She has been chronicling the good and the bad of her older son Rueben’s struggles with a life-threatening disability.

“He’s been through 21 surgeries and that’s really how I documented what we went through and how we got through it,” Dodd said.

But all those pictures and more were stolen over the weekend.

“All my hard drives, back ups of those hard drives, along with my wedding photographs, engagement ring and wedding ring,” Dodd said.

While their house was being fumigated police say burglars came in through an open window and stole their entire safe. They most likely hauled it out with the family’s wheelbarrow.

“I was shocked because that was my life on those photos,” 8-year-old Callum Dodd said.

Police say just in the last week there have been nine burglaries in the Westchester neighborhood of La Tijera Boulevard and 83rd street. Police believe some of the crimes are related.

Though the burglars are to blame, Catherine says she’s at fault.

“I’m just desperate because I’ve let them down by allowing this to happen,” she said.

And though she says she’ll continue to photograph her boys. She hopes someone somehow will bring back her memories.

“I’m begging for them to be returned.”