LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Love is in the air Tuesday as people around the world are celebrating Valentine’s Day.

See how some of the most popular celebrities and public figures are wishing their loved one’s a special day on social media.

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

Since it’s Feb. 14th in #NewZealand … Happy #ValentinesDay!!! Sending love and kisses to all y’all state side! ❤️💋🌹😘 (👗: @draperjames) A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

Happy and I want to wish everyone a very Happy Valentine's Day! pic.twitter.com/UXU1t737c9 — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 14, 2017

#happyvalentinesday gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Happy Valentine's Day to those with unrealistic expectations. ❤😂❤ pic.twitter.com/uQEdwEIxFV — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 14, 2017

@lavernecox will you be our Valentine? ❤️ @tywrent A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:07am PST

Happy Valentines Day folks. Don't ever let anyone tell you love isn't real pic.twitter.com/xO1TknRXxi — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 14, 2017

On behalf of the whole House, I want to extend best wishes this #Valentines Day to a couple whose love story is more than 7 decades running. pic.twitter.com/Anvr4Fs8G4 — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) February 14, 2017

All we need is love. Happy Valentine's Day. X #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/DsxieopcYJ — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 14, 2017

Happy Valentines…Galentines…May you be with someone who you can share joy and love with today..xo — Cobie Smulders (@CobieSmulders) February 14, 2017

♥️Happy Gal🚺-entines Day ❤ A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Happy Valentine's Day 🌹 x pic.twitter.com/uCU8paaaYx — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) February 14, 2017

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY ANIMALS🐱🐱🐱🐱And my cats, except I'm pretty sure they would eat my dead body. oh well. love y'all. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cKPGGi4Q1S — kesha (@KeshaRose) February 14, 2017

Know your worth this Valentines fellas… #StayWoke — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 7, 2017