County Clerk’s Office Ready For Influx Of Valentine’s Day Couples

NORWALK (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a procession of new marriages.
The department’s main office in Norwalk will offer civil wedding ceremonies from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while ceremonies will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six branch offices.
No appointment is needed to get married, with ceremonies offered on a walk-in basis. Civil wedding ceremonies cost $35, and require either a $91 public marriage license or an $85 confidential license.
Couples in a hurry can apply for their marriage license online at www.lavote.net before heading to a county office. The main clerk’s office in Norwalk is 12400 Imperial Highway. Branch locations are at:
— Lancaster, 44509 16th Street West, suite 101;
— LAX/Courthouse, 11701 S. La Cienega Blvd., sixth floor;
— Van Nuys, 14340 W. Sylvan St.;
— Florence/Firestone, 7807 S. Compton Ave., room 102;
— East Los Angeles, 4716 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., building B; and
— Beverly Hills, 9355 Burton Way, third floor.
