Ex-HS Basketball Coach Sentenced To Prison For Sexually Abusing Student

February 14, 2017 10:05 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A former high school basketball coach convicted of sexually abusing one of his players was sentenced to jail on Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph Alan Kikuchi, 57, of Monterey Park, was ordered to spend five years in state prison and must register as a lifetime sex offender.

Kikuchi pleaded no contest to 12 felony counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, five felony counts of a lewd act upon a child, one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 16 and five misdemeanor counts of child molesting.

The offenses occurred between February and September 2015.

During this time, Kikuchi was employed as the girls’ varsity basketball coach at Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra.

Police learned of the inappropriate sexual relationship between Kikuchi and the female student, which led to his arrest.

Kikuchi later resigned from his position as coach.

