Playboy Bringing Nude Photos Back To Print Edition

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Playboy is bringing nudity back to its pages, just a year after the storied magazine stopped publishing nude photos as part of an effort to appeal to a larger audience.
Playboy chief creative officer Cooper Hefner announced Monday on Twitter that the magazine’s March/April edition will feature nudity.
When the Beverly Hills-based magazine ceased publishing nude photos in March of last year, it was hoping to make its website more suitable for workplace browsing and its print edition more widely read in public.
But Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, reportedly was never a fan of the pivot away from nudity and orchestrated the magazine’s decision to bring it back.
The March/April issue will feature model Elizabeth Elam on its cover.
“Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are,” Hefner said in his Twitter post.