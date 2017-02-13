Man Accused Of Stealing Van With Dead Body Inside From Riverside Mortuary

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Riverside police arrested a man on suspicion of stealing a mortuary van with a dead body inside, returning it then stealing another van.
It happened outside the mortuary on Chicago Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Bobby Washington.
A mortuary employee was almost struck as he tried to stop the suspect from driving away the second time, Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback said.
An officer chased Washington for two and a half miles before Washington stopped and was arrested.