Man Accused Of Stealing Van With Dead Body Inside From Riverside Mortuary

February 13, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: Bobby Washington, Dead Body, Riverside Mortuary, Stolen Van

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Riverside police arrested a man on suspicion of stealing a mortuary van with a dead body inside, returning it then stealing another van.

It happened outside the mortuary on Chicago Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Bobby Washington.

A mortuary employee was almost struck as he tried to stop the suspect from driving away the second time, Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

An officer chased Washington for two and a half miles before Washington stopped and was arrested.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia