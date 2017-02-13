Mammoth Mountain Says Slopes Will Remain Open Until July 4

WATCH LIVE: President Trump, Canadian PM Trudeau Hold Joint News Conference | Listen To KNX 1070

February 13, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Mammoth Mountain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mammoth Mountain says there’s been so much snow this winter that its slopes will still be open to skiers and boarders by the time most people are enjoying their summer beach vacations.

The resort in the Eastern Sierra says by Friday the main lodge recorded 35 feet — and counting. Mammoth says that’s enough snow to keep the lifts running until at least July 4.

More than 20 feet fell during January alone. And more snow is predicted for the weeks to come.

The Los Angeles Times says that in 2010-2011, when the resort also stayed open until July 4, snowfall totaled almost 56 feet.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

 

 

