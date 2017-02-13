Police Search For Gunman In Koreatown

February 13, 2017 4:52 AM
Filed Under: Gunman, Shooting

KOREATOWN (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Monday searched for a gunman who opened fire on at least one person in Koreatown.

According to police, the shooting was reported shortly after 2:00 a.m. in the 700 block of Irolo Street.

Upon their arrival, authorities learned the gunman walked up to a home and started shooting.

Paramedics transported one person, who was inside of the home at the time, to a hospital for treatment of injuries. An update on their condition remains unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

