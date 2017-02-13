Girl Killed, Mother Injured In Fullerton Wreck

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) – A 7-year-old girl was killed and her mother was critically injured in a three-vehicle collision in Fullerton Monday afternoon.
Fullerton police report that the crash occurred at 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Kimberley and Acadia avenues.
According to police, a 2001 Hyundai Elantra carrying four people was broadsided by a 2004 Nissan Altima. The collision caused the Elantra to spin out and hit a 2013 Toyota Tundra.
A 42-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter who were sitting in the backseat of the Elantra had to be extricated by firefighters and rushed to a local hospital. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital and her mother underwent emergency surgery. She was in critical condition as of Monday night, police said. Their names were not released.
The two other occupants of the Elantra were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. There were no other reported injuries.
All three drivers remained at the scene. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, police said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.