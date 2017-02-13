Fire Evacuates Disneyland Parking Structure, Several Cars Damaged

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) – A two-alarm blaze damaged several cars and forced the evacuation of a Disneyland parking structure Monday afternoon.
The fire at the Mickey and Friends parking structure at 1313 Disneyland Dr., was reported at 4:37 p.m., according to Metro Cities Fire Authority dispatchers. Disneyland confirmed the fire was on the second-floor of the lot.
The Anaheim Police Department reported that the structure was evacuated and the blaze was extinguished sometime before 5:30 p.m. Five to seven people were being treated for smoke inhalation, police said on Twitter.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.