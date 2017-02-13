Best Lingerie Boutiques In Orange County For Valentine’s Day Gifts

Valentine’s Day is a day when a lot of couples want to do something especially romantic. If you’re looking for great lingerie, visit these boutiques.

Lotions & Lace

743 Baker St., Suite A

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 429-1911

www.lotionsnlace.com 743 Baker St., Suite ACosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 429-1911 Lotions & Lace is a great place whether you’re shopping for a man or woman for Valentine’s Day. You’ll find a good selection of both fun costumes and lingerie (including plus sizes) for women.

Wicked Chamber

1959 Harbor Blvd.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 631-5616

www.facebook.com 1959 Harbor Blvd.Costa Mesa, CA 92627(949) 631-5616 Wicked Chamber is probably the most spacious lingerie boutique you’ll find, so you might want to allow yourself some time to browse. This boutique is spread across two stories right by The Triangle in Costa Mesa. You’ll find everything you need for an out fit here – from corsets to wigs and shoes. In addition to lingerie and costumes for women, Wicked Chamber also features costumes for men.

FunkyPair

14632 Beach Blvd.

Westminster, CA 92683

(714) 786-8055

www.funkypair.com If you’re looking particularly for shoes, FunkyPair is a great place to start looking. You’ll find a variety of heels – some as high as eight inches – that will be perfect for a great outfit. While you’re looking for shoes, you probably also want to have a look at the selection of hosiery here. This place has a great variety of costumes (for both women and men) as well as lingerie that you are sure to love.

Intimate Basics

3720 W. McFadden Ave.

Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 418-1179 3720 W. McFadden Ave.Santa Ana, CA 92704(714) 418-1179 Intimate Basics is one of those unexpected gems. Given the location in a shopping center, you wouldn’t necessarily expect a store with with all the things you want to be sexy. However, that’s exactly what you’ll find here. The store is spacious, and the lingerie is reasonably priced. You’ll also find masquerade masks, wigs, and costumes here as well as accessories like false eyelashes. You’ll definitely be able to find something here for Valentine’s Day – and at a fraction of the price of other retailers.

Passion City

17831 Beach Blvd.

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

(714) 596-4060

www.passioncityadult.com 17831 Beach Blvd.Huntington Beach, CA 92647(714) 596-4060 This is definitely a place to visit if you want some alluring clothing for Valentine’s Day. There are more than enough options whether you are looking for lingerie or costumes. That is only a small part of the picture here though.

By Gary Schwind