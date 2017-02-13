2nd Student At Santa Monica HS Dies Of Mystery Illness

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — A Santa Monica High School student has died of an unknown illness for the second time since October.
Santa Monica-Malibu School District officials issued a statement Sunday announcing the death of 18-year-old Kelly Cano, whose mother Sandra, a nurse at Santa Monica High, said quoted doctors as saying the deadly condition is not believed to have been Norovirus.
Classmates took to social media to express shock and grief over Cano’s death and held an impromptu memorial Sunday night, according to reports.
Her death was the second since Oct. 25, 2016, when tenth-grader Vanai Jelks died after falling ill following a cheerleading tournament. A cause of death has not been determined.
It also comes on the heels of the Feb. 3 closing of John Adams Middle School due to an outbreak of a mysterious illness suspected of having been norovirus, which occurred during a school trip to Yosemite.
The school was cleaned over the weekend and reopened a week ago today.