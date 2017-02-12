Reports: Famed Jazz Singer Al Jarreau Dead At 76

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Famed jazz singer Al Jarreau died Sunday in Los Angeles, his manager told Ebony Magazine. He was 76.
Joe Gordon, his manager, released a statement to Ebony Magazine, indicating that the singer was surrounded by family and friends when he died at 5:30 a.m.
The celebrity website TMZ.com also reported his death, citing representatives. TMZ said Jarreau had been recently hospitalized.
Gordon told Ebony Magazine that a small and private service will be held. He added that no public service has been planned as of yet.
Calls placed by CBS Los Angeles for independent confirmation were not immediately returned.
