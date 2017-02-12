GRAMMYS COVERAGE: List Of Winners | Live Social Blog | Photos: Craziest Grammy Outfits | Follow @CBSLA On Instagram | Listen To KNX 1070

Is Your Pooch A Prodigy?

February 12, 2017 8:44 PM
Filed Under: Dog, Dognition, Intelligence Test

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)   Do you sometimes think your dog is sharp as a tack?

Many prestigious schools — namely Yale and Duke — are studying dog intelligence.

Scientists increasingly want to know what man’s best friend is thinking about.

And there’s now a way to find out how your dog stacks up in the IQ department.

Dr. Brian Hare has come up with a Dognition Assessment Test.

The initial test cost $19. Of course, a truly smart dog would likely tell you that $19 would be better spent on rawhide chews and some Snausages.

For more about Dognition, click here.

