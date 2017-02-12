Is Your Pooch A Prodigy?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) Do you sometimes think your dog is sharp as a tack?
Many prestigious schools — namely Yale and Duke — are studying dog intelligence.
Scientists increasingly want to know what man’s best friend is thinking about.
And there’s now a way to find out how your dog stacks up in the IQ department.
Dr. Brian Hare has come up with a Dognition Assessment Test.
The initial test cost $19. Of course, a truly smart dog would likely tell you that $19 would be better spent on rawhide chews and some Snausages.
