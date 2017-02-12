Best Activities In Orange County This Week – February 13

Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit Discovery Cube
Discovery Cube OC
2500 North Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92705
(714) 542-2823
www.discoverycube.org
Through May 14, visitors to Santa Ana’s exciting Discovery Cube can check out a new exhibit honoring famous children’s author Eric Carle. Organized by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, the event focuses on Carle’s popular picture books, like the ever-popular “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Designed with children eight years and younger in mind, the exhibit showcases the special insects from Carle’s books, and allows children to compose a symphony, create a butterfly using light and crawl through tall grass. They will also have a chance to spin their own web or test their flexibility while meandering through another one.
Valentine’s Day Dinner
Catal Restaurant
1580 Disneyland Drive
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 774-4442
www.patinagroup.com
Located in the beloved Downtown Disney district, Catal Restaurant has plenty to offer when it comes to romance and good food on Valentine’s Day. Their special Dine & Romance Package comes with a table covered in a dozen red roses, a bottle of Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries—the perfect way to surprise your sweetie. The Valentine’s Day menu includes a starter, an entrée and a dessert for each guest. Choose from meals like beef tenderloin, a rack of lamb or duck breast and finish the meal off with strawberry panna cotta, chocolate molten lava cake or dulce de leche ice cream.
Beer & Cheese Pairing
Bruery Terreux Tasting Room
1174 North Grove Street
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 996-6258
www.brueryterreux.com
Follow up your romantic Tuesday with a thrilling Wednesday at the Bruery Terreux Tasting Room. Few things are better than beer and cheese, and this event offers the best of both worlds. From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., savor cheeses from Vagabond Cheese. If you’re tasting alone, the cheese costs $14, but if you’re with a friend, you’ll get two servings for $26. Alongside your cheese, sample a curated flight of beer, specially chosen for the types of cheeses provided. The beers—offerings from the local brewery, The Bruery—will be offered for a special price as well. You’ll thank yourself later.
“Les Miserables”
Attic Community Theater
2834 South Fairview Street
Santa Ana, CA 92704
(714) 662-2525
www.alethiatheater.com
Alethia Christian Theater will begin their production of “Les Miserables” on Thursday night. Running through Saturday, the play will feature youth from the age of 13 through college level students. Director Lauren Schoepfer presents Victor Hugo’s historical tale that tells the story of Jean Valjean and his reformed life after getting out of prison. Set in post-revolutionary France, it deals heavily with the June Rebellion. The theater group was formed less than 10 years ago by a group of people who wanted to provide more opportunities for youth to get involved in theater and acting throughout Orange County.
Foam Wonderland
City National Grove of Anaheim
2200 East Katella Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 712-2700
www.foamwonderland.com
The ultimate foam party experience is coming to Orange County this Friday night as Foam Wonderland drifts into town. The event, which is held at the nearby Grove, will run late into the night, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Foam Wonderland will feature performances from KAYZO, Cesqeaux, Moksi and CrankDat. The touring show will also include lasers and some exciting effects, but the really unique part lies in the foam experience that gives the show its name. Soak up the suds and party in a foam-covered wonderland to kick the weekend off right.
Soulquarius
The Observatory
3503 South Harbor Boulevard
Santa Ana, CA 92704
(714) 957-0600
www.observatoryoc.com
Those that enjoy old-school R&B won’t be able to get enough of the incredible artists playing The Observatory’s Soulquarius this weekend. The one-day festival, which has been labeled an R&B jam, is set to feature R. Kelly, Erykah Badu, Ja Rule, Brandy, Ashanti, The Dream, Mya, Kelis, Baby Bash, Nina Sky, the Ying Yang Twins and even Willow Smith. Step back in time listening to some of your favorite songs at the venue’s outdoor festival grounds. While it may be crowded, you’ll be singing along with others who love the hits just as much as you do.
Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant Week 2.0
Various Locations
Long Beach, CA
www.dineoutlongbeach.com
There are no tickets required for this annual culinary festival that celebrates all that Long Beach has to offer. Sponsored by Gazette Newspapers, Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant Week 2.0 offers special prix-fixe menus at some of the best restaurants around, giving foodies a chance to taste a variety of delicious foods for less. These menus are available for both lunch and dinner. Participating restaurants include Taste Wine-Beer-Kitchen, Brix on the Shore, Restauration, Gladstone’s Long Beach, Tantalum, Roe Seafood and many more. The prices of the special menus range from $15 to $50.