Best Activities In Orange County This Week – February 13

It may be time for Valentine’s, but this week has plenty to offer alongside Tuesday’s romantic specials. The local Discovery Cube celebrates a famous author, Alethia Christian Theater presents a stellar production of Les Miserables and City National Grove hosts an exciting foam-filled evening. There’s also a chance to savor some tasty beer and cheese. When the weekend rolls around, don’t forget to check out The Observatory’s Soulquarius festival and Long Beach’s annual restaurant week.

Monday, February 13



Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit Discovery Cube

Discovery Cube OC

2500 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92705

(714) 542-2823

www.discoverycube.org Discovery Cube OC2500 North Main StreetSanta Ana, CA 92705(714) 542-2823 Through May 14, visitors to Santa Ana’s exciting Discovery Cube can check out a new exhibit honoring famous children’s author Eric Carle. Organized by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, the event focuses on Carle’s popular picture books, like the ever-popular “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Designed with children eight years and younger in mind, the exhibit showcases the special insects from Carle’s books, and allows children to compose a symphony, create a butterfly using light and crawl through tall grass. They will also have a chance to spin their own web or test their flexibility while meandering through another one.

Tuesday, February 14



Valentine’s Day Dinner

Catal Restaurant

1580 Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 774-4442

www.patinagroup.com Catal Restaurant1580 Disneyland DriveAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 774-4442 Located in the beloved Downtown Disney district, Catal Restaurant has plenty to offer when it comes to romance and good food on Valentine’s Day. Their special Dine & Romance Package comes with a table covered in a dozen red roses, a bottle of Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries—the perfect way to surprise your sweetie. The Valentine’s Day menu includes a starter, an entrée and a dessert for each guest. Choose from meals like beef tenderloin, a rack of lamb or duck breast and finish the meal off with strawberry panna cotta, chocolate molten lava cake or dulce de leche ice cream.



Visit other terrific restaurants around Orange County offering Restaurant Menus For Valentine’s Day.

Wednesday, February 15



Beer & Cheese Pairing

Bruery Terreux Tasting Room

1174 North Grove Street

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 996-6258

www.brueryterreux.com Bruery Terreux Tasting Room1174 North Grove StreetAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 996-6258 Follow up your romantic Tuesday with a thrilling Wednesday at the Bruery Terreux Tasting Room. Few things are better than beer and cheese, and this event offers the best of both worlds. From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., savor cheeses from Vagabond Cheese. If you’re tasting alone, the cheese costs $14, but if you’re with a friend, you’ll get two servings for $26. Alongside your cheese, sample a curated flight of beer, specially chosen for the types of cheeses provided. The beers—offerings from the local brewery, The Bruery—will be offered for a special price as well. You’ll thank yourself later.

Thursday, February 16



“Les Miserables”

Attic Community Theater

2834 South Fairview Street

Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 662-2525

www.alethiatheater.com Attic Community Theater2834 South Fairview StreetSanta Ana, CA 92704(714) 662-2525 Alethia Christian Theater will begin their production of “Les Miserables” on Thursday night. Running through Saturday, the play will feature youth from the age of 13 through college level students. Director Lauren Schoepfer presents Victor Hugo’s historical tale that tells the story of Jean Valjean and his reformed life after getting out of prison. Set in post-revolutionary France, it deals heavily with the June Rebellion. The theater group was formed less than 10 years ago by a group of people who wanted to provide more opportunities for youth to get involved in theater and acting throughout Orange County.

Friday, February 17



Foam Wonderland

City National Grove of Anaheim

2200 East Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 712-2700

www.foamwonderland.com City National Grove of Anaheim2200 East Katella AvenueAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 712-2700 The ultimate foam party experience is coming to Orange County this Friday night as Foam Wonderland drifts into town. The event, which is held at the nearby Grove, will run late into the night, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Foam Wonderland will feature performances from KAYZO, Cesqeaux, Moksi and CrankDat. The touring show will also include lasers and some exciting effects, but the really unique part lies in the foam experience that gives the show its name. Soak up the suds and party in a foam-covered wonderland to kick the weekend off right.

Saturday, February 18



Soulquarius

The Observatory

3503 South Harbor Boulevard

Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 957-0600

www.observatoryoc.com The Observatory3503 South Harbor BoulevardSanta Ana, CA 92704(714) 957-0600 Those that enjoy old-school R&B won’t be able to get enough of the incredible artists playing The Observatory’s Soulquarius this weekend. The one-day festival, which has been labeled an R&B jam, is set to feature R. Kelly, Erykah Badu, Ja Rule, Brandy, Ashanti, The Dream, Mya, Kelis, Baby Bash, Nina Sky, the Ying Yang Twins and even Willow Smith. Step back in time listening to some of your favorite songs at the venue’s outdoor festival grounds. While it may be crowded, you’ll be singing along with others who love the hits just as much as you do.

Sunday, February 19



Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant Week 2.0

Various Locations

Long Beach, CA

www.dineoutlongbeach.com Various LocationsLong Beach, CA There are no tickets required for this annual culinary festival that celebrates all that Long Beach has to offer. Sponsored by Gazette Newspapers, Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant Week 2.0 offers special prix-fixe menus at some of the best restaurants around, giving foodies a chance to taste a variety of delicious foods for less. These menus are available for both lunch and dinner. Participating restaurants include Taste Wine-Beer-Kitchen, Brix on the Shore, Restauration, Gladstone’s Long Beach, Tantalum, Roe Seafood and many more. The prices of the special menus range from $15 to $50.