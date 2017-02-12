3 Hurt When Gunfire Erupts In Front Of Hollywood Gas Station

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say three people were hurt when gunfire erupted in Hollywood overnight on Sunday.
Investigators say the shooting unfolded just after 3 a.m. from a gas station on Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.
When they arrived, police discovered two male gunshot victims. One had been shot in the neck, while the other was wounded in the chest.
Both were rushed to the hospital. A third person who was shot arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee a short time later.
Authorities do not believe the three wounded were the shooter. Of the injured, one was reported to be in critically condition. The suspect remains at large.
What led up to the shooting was not known.
No further information was available.