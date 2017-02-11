Stars Step Out For Annual Clive Davis Bash On Grammys Eve

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — It was a star-studded pre-Grammy night party that didn’t disappoint Saturday night in Beverly Hills.
Paula Abdul walked the red carpet with a host of other A-list celebrities.There was Kourtney Kardashian along with mom Kris Jenner, Paris Jackson, Grammy nominees The Chainsmokers and even Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.
“There’s so many wonderful performers up for awards,” Pelosi said.
It was the biggest music party, the night before the biggest music awards show. With the Grammy Awards set for Sunday evening at Staples Center broadcast on CBS2.
This annual pre-Grammy gala was put on by recording legend Clive Davis and The Recording Academy.
“This is of course a glamorous night but really once everyone’s in the room we’re all lovers of music and it’s a great night for that.” Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy said.
It’s one of the hottest bashes around attended by industry icons like Neil Diamond and newcomers, like nominee Chance The Rapper.
“We’re just having a great time I’m here having fun,” Chance The Rapper said. “It’s not even about the awards. I like being out here.”
CBS Corporation President Les Moonves and wife Julie Chen of “The Talk” were looking forward to the many surprise performances.
“Ya know I was talking to someone that said ‘you never know who’s gonna perform’ and I said ‘well that’s the beauty of tonight,’” Chen said. “You don’t know and then you go home and you’re like can you believe so and so performed? So I’m looking forward to so and so.”