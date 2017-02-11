Man Killed In South LA Hit-And-Run

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A 69-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in a South Los Angeles neighborhood crosswalk.
According to Los Angeles police, the victim was struck at 6:20 a.m. while crossing South Broadway Boulevard at West 49th Street. Police said the victim was in a crosswalk when he was struck a car that was traveling south on Broadway.
The driver then fled the scene.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.
There was no immediate description of the suspect or the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to determine if there is any surveillance video available. A $50,00 reward is available to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone who has information should call LAPD at 213-833-3713, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.