Laurel Canyon Likely To Reopen This Weekend After Landslide

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Following a dangerous landslide that occurred last month, all lanes of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in the Hollywood Hills are scheduled to be reopened sometime this weekend, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation said.
Crews began work at 6 a.m. to reopen the closed northbound lanes. Little Laurel Canyon Boulevard will remain open for northbound traffic only.
Laurel Canyon Boulevard will be closed southbound at Mulholland Drive to Kirkwood Drive except for local vehicle access only, and southbound from Kirkwood Drive to Gould Avenue for all vehicles.
Southbound drivers going from should use Coldwater Canyon Drive or the 101 Freeway.
If crews cannot complete the work Saturday, they will return Sunday morning and Laurel Canyon Boulevard will reopen later that day, according to a department of transportation official.
Laurel Canyon Boulevard was fully closed on Jan. 11 after part of the foundation and patio of a home in the 8100 block of West Gould Avenue gave way, causing a mudslide.
The southbound lanes were reopened on Jan. 16, but the northbound lanes have remained closed with a detour ever since.
