Disneyland Price Hike Takes Effect Sunday

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — Visits to Disneyland and California Adventure will get more expensive beginning Sunday when new price increases take effect at the iconic theme parks.
The cheapest one-day tickets to either park are increasing from $95 to $97, park spokeswoman Suzi Brown told City News Service. Ticket prices for other days are increasing $5 — to $110 and $124, respectively.
The parks moved to a seasonal pricing system in February 2016, resulting in increased admission prices on most days and a small decrease on other days depending on demand.
Yearly passes are also getting pricier. Annual pass packages will now cost $339 (a $10 increase), $469 (a $10 increase) and $619 (a $20 increase).
The cost of parking is also going up, from $18 to $20.
The new increases come as a major part of Disneyland remains closed for construction of the new Star Wars land, which isn’t scheduled to open until 2019. The park has brought back the popular Main Street Electrical Parade, however, and new attractions are scheduled to open at California Adventure this year.
“Our pricing provides guests a range of options that allow us to better manage demand to maximize the guest experience and is reflective of the distinctly Disney offerings at all of our parks, ” Brown said.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)