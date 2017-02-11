Beyonce Could Make History On Grammy Night

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — She won’t be performing, but Beyonce could dominate the stage at Sunday’s 59th annual Grammy Awards, thanks to a leading nine nominations that could lead to her becoming the most decorated female artist of all time.

Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, will ride into the Staples Center ceremony on the shoulders of her smash album “Lemonade” and hit song “Formation,” which landed her in the top three Grammy categories of album, song and record of the year.

Adele, thanks to her album “25” and ballad “Hello,” is also in all three top Grammy categories. She and Beyonce will compete for the top prize of album of the year with Drake, who is nominated for “Views”; Justin Bieber, nominated for “Purpose”; and Sturgill Simpson, for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.”

Joining Beyonce and Adele in the record of the year category are Lukas Graham for “7 Years,” Rihanna featuring Drake for “Work” and Twenty One Pilots for “Stressed Out.”

“Formation,” “Hello” and “7 Years” are also nominated for song of the year, which is presented to the songwriters. Also nominated in the category are Mike Posner’s “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” and Bieber’s “Love Yourself.”

While Beyonce leads with nine nominations, Kanye West, Drake and Rihanna each have eight.

Beyonce’s nine nods padded her record of the most Grammy nominations for a female artist, giving her a career total of 62. Beyonce has won 20 Grammys, putting her second among female artists, behind Alison Krauss, who has 27 — a number Beyonce could potentially surpass Sunday night.

Beyonce and Adele share the Grammy record for wins by a female artist in one night, at six, a record Beyonce could also potentially break. If she wins in all nine categories, she would break the overall record for Grammys won in a single night, breaking the record of eight shared by Michael Jackson and Santana.

A pair of country singers — Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris — are among the nominees for best new artist, along with the DJ duo The Chainsmokers and a pair of rap artists, Chance the Rapper and Anderson .Paak.

Beyonce’s “Lemonade” is also nominated for best urban contemporary album, a category that also includes Rihanna’s “Anti” and Anderson .Paak’s “Malibu.” Gallant’s “Ology” and KING’s “We are King” round out the field.

Adele and Bieber will square off in the best pop vocal album category for “25” and “Purpose,” respectively. Ariana Grande is nominated in the category for “Dangerous Woman,” along with Demi Lovato for “Confident” and Sia for “This Is Acting.”

Beyonce also has a nomination for best music video for “Formation,” competing against Leon Bridges for “River,” Coldplay for “Up & Up,” Jamie XX for “Gosh” and OK Go for “Upside Down & Inside Out.”

The late David Bowie is also among the nominees, with a nod for best alternative music album for his release “Blackstar.” He will be challenged in the category by Bon Iver for “22, A Million,” PJ Harvey’s “The Hope Six Demolition Project,” Iggy Pop’s “Post Pop Depression” and Radiohead for “A Moon Shaped Pool.”

The Grammys will be hosted by talk show host/actor James Corden.

According to The Recording Academy, the show will feature special tributes to Prince, a seven-time Grammy winner who died in April at the age of 57, and George Michael, a two-time Grammy winner who died at the age of 53 in December.

Among those scheduled to perform during the show are Adele, Kelsea Ballerini, William Bell, Chance The Rapper, Gary Clark Jr., Daft Punk, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Lukas Graham, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, Katy Perry, Sturgill Simpson, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and The Weeknd.

