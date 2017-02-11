Dramatic Rescue Saves 3 People From 2 Flooded Cars

NEWHALL (CBSLA.com) — Video from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s office shows a dramatic rescue of three people trapped in two different flooded cars near the Santa Clarita River.
Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to Meadview Avenue and Placeritos Boulevard where water was rushing and flooding the road from Friday’s storm
L.A. County fire department extended a ladder to two people in a car submerged in water. A man and his daughter were able to get on the roof of the car and then onto the ladder. Shortly after, a second car drifted along and fire crews were able to extend a ladder and rescue that man as well.
No injuries were reported.