Dramatic Rescue Saves 3 People From 2 Flooded Cars

February 11, 2017 6:21 PM

NEWHALL (CBSLA.com) — Video from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s office shows a dramatic rescue of three people trapped in two different flooded cars near the Santa Clarita River.

Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to Meadview Avenue and Placeritos Boulevard where water was rushing and flooding the road from Friday’s storm

L.A. County fire department extended a ladder to two people in a car submerged in water. A man and his daughter were able to get on the roof of the car and then onto the ladder. Shortly after, a second car drifted along and fire crews were able to extend a ladder and rescue that man as well.

No injuries were reported.

 

