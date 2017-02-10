Tiger Woods To Skip Tourneys Due To Lingering Back Spasms

PEBBLE BEACH (CBSLA.com/AP) — Tiger Woods is pulling out of his next two tournaments because of ongoing back problems.

Woods said on his website Friday that his doctors have advised him not to play so he can continue treatment on his back. He withdrew after a 77 in the first round in Dubai with what he described as back spasms.

Woods was scheduled to play at Riviera next week in Los Angeles for the first time since 2006. He also was to play the Honda Classic the following week near his home in Florida.

“My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down,” Woods said. “This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and The Honda Classic, my hometown event.

Woods was out of golf for 15 months while recovering from three back surgeries. He was 15th in an 18-man field in the Bahamas in December, then missed the cut at Torrey Pines and lasted only one round in Dubai.

His possible playing schedule after Honda will be determined at a later date after his back is reassessed, according to his official website.

