DEVELOPING: 160 Arrested In SoCal Immigration Raids | Listen Live To KNX 1070

LAPD Searches For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash

February 10, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Abraham Garcia, Deadly Accident, Hit And Run

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —   The LAPD’s South Traffic Division is on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver that fatally struck a pedestrian this past Sunday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., a vehicle traveling south on Western Avenue collided with a male pedestrian. The victim was later identified as Abraham Garcia.

The victim was crossing westbound Western Avenue at 59th Street in an unmarked crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a dark colored BMW, failed to remain at the scene or render aid.

The vehicle fled southbound Western Ave.

LAFD paramedics responded to the scene and transported Garcia to a local hospital in serious condition.  Garcia died Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact South Traffic Division Detective Flannery at (323) 421-2500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia