LAPD Searches For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The LAPD’s South Traffic Division is on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver that fatally struck a pedestrian this past Sunday morning.
Around 2:20 a.m., a vehicle traveling south on Western Avenue collided with a male pedestrian. The victim was later identified as Abraham Garcia.
The victim was crossing westbound Western Avenue at 59th Street in an unmarked crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a dark colored BMW, failed to remain at the scene or render aid.
The vehicle fled southbound Western Ave.
LAFD paramedics responded to the scene and transported Garcia to a local hospital in serious condition. Garcia died Wednesday as a result of his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact South Traffic Division Detective Flannery at (323) 421-2500.