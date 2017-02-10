Former VP Joe Biden, Wife Sign With Talent Agency CAA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have hired Hollywood agents.

The Bidens and Creative Artists Agency announced Friday that CAA would represent them.

“As a company, and as individuals, we are deeply honored and excited to work with Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden to advance their vital efforts,” said CAA President Richard Lovett.

Since leaving office last month, Biden has launched a foundation and announced partnerships with the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania. The former vice president and longtime U.S. senator from Delaware will continue to work on his initiative to end cancer, which took the life of his son, Beau.

“Jill and I remain more dedicated than ever to addressing the critical issues of the day, and we see in CAA a shared passion and shared values that are at the core of our family and our goals,” Biden said. “We look forward to

leveraging their expertise, across many fields, as part of our team.”

The announcement did not specify what projects CAA would work with the Bidens on, beyond saying that the agency would “amplify” their public policy initiatives.

CAA is one of the leading talent agencies in Hollywood, with clients including Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt and Will Smith. The agency also represents athletes.

