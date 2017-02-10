Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – February 10

For the first time in months, a weekend will come and go with zero football to pass the time. Lucky for you there are an array of activities to ensure your weekend is time well spent. From family-focused events to those in nature, to festivals, Los Angeles is stacked with a strong amount of options that will give you plenty to brag about come Monday.

Friday, February 10



One Love Cali Reggae Fest

Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90802

www.onelovecalifest.com Queen Mary1126 Queens HwyLong Beach, CA 90802 Upon first glance of the three-day One Love festival line up, fans have got to be immediately impressed with just how comprehensive the roster of artistry is. For reggae enthusiasts, the generational gaps are bridged as legends like Steel Pulse and The Wailers share the stage with contemporaries like Iration, Rebelution, Soja, The Dirty Heads, and J Boog. Thinking outside the box, festival organizers peppered a healthy mix of tangent genres as bands like 311, Long Beach Dub All Stars, and even War run the gamut from rock, punk, and Latin Soul. The common thread among every act featured on the One Love package resides in their ability to stoke the fires of any party. From the headliners to the early prospects including Iya Terra and Arise Roots, good vibes are applied in hefty amounts. Long Beach will be arm in arm this weekend for a party on the Queen Mary that is becoming an annual tradition.

Saturday, February 11



Visit The Norton Simon Museum

411 W Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 449-6840

www.nortonsimon.org 411 W Colorado Blvd.Pasadena, CA 91105(626) 449-6840 Since 1969, the Norton Simon Museum evolved from the Pasadena Museum of Art. Emulating the diversity of Simon’s own collection, the museum, nestled on the lush Pasadena grounds is home to works from the world’s most revered artists. 20th century works from the likes of Picasso, Henry Moore, Braque and Giacometti compliment work from the 19th century collection that includes work from painters Daumier, Degas, Renoir and Gauguin to name a few. Among the rotating exhibitions, guests can currently see works from Picasso’s catalog of lithographs as well as Van Gogh’s famed ‘Bedroom’ on loan from the Art Institute of Chicago. Fine art without the stiff, stuffy pomp and circumstance, a visit to the Norton makes for an inspiring afternoon at the museum.





Take A Stroll On El Matador State Beach

32350 El Matador Beach Rd.

Malibu, CA 90265

(818) 880-0363

www.parks.ca.gov 32350 El Matador Beach Rd.Malibu, CA 90265(818) 880-0363 One of the three smaller beaches along the Pacific Coast Highway, El Pescador, La Piedra and El Matador make up some of the most scenic stretches of coastline anywhere. While better weather brings out the beachgoers, the sandy shores and the rock in the water make for the kind of scene that requires a whole lot of nothing to make for an enjoyable afternoon. Visitors can literally sit and admire the beauty for hours on end and still find their visit productive. When it comes to California beaches, it doesn’t get much better.

Sunday, February 12



Bill and Ted’s Excellent History Report

The Pack Theater

6470 California Route 2

Los Angeles, CA 90038

www.packtheater.com The Pack Theater6470 California Route 2Los Angeles, CA 90038 A staple monologue show of L.A.’s famed Pack Theater, the final scene from “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” recreates a history report in a live setting with hilarious results. The monthly performance features a cast of historical figures that each check in with their own side-splitting monologue. The performers that teach and work out the Pack Theater are seasoned actors, writers, directors, and producers whose credits include those from Saturday Night Live, The Eric Andre Show, Showtime’s Shameless, and Key & Peele. Credentials aside, the platform that Bill and Ted’s final scene provides moves into a myriad of scenarios that allow for the performers to be creative. That creativity loans itself to a fresh outlook each month that translates to fresh material and big laughs.





Family Art Workshop

Barnsdall Art Park

4800 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 644-6295

www.barnsdall.org Barnsdall Art Park4800 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 644-6295 Every Sunday morning the Barnsdall Art Park opens the doors to the Junior Art Workshop for free hands-on classes in what they call, Sunday Open Sunday. With each week offering a new theme and new lesson, art education and instruction are facilitated free of charge for all kids that participate. To prepare for Valentine’s, instructors will assist kids in creating their own customized inlay boxes to hold their collection. An artistic and cultural destination within Los Angeles. Barnsdall is also home to the LA Municipal Art Gallery, the Hollyhock House, and the Barnsdall Gallery Theater. There are plenty of reasons to spend some time getting familiar with LA’s true Art Park.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.