Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County – February 10

With the Super Bowl over, it’s time to get out and enjoy the city you call home. With no shortage of exciting things to explore, Orange County has plenty to offer regardless of your preference. To avoid getting bogged down in the planning, here is a set of ideas on how to spend your weekend!

Friday, February 10



See “Little Shop of Horrors” On Stage

Maverick Theatre

110 E. Walnut

Fullerton, CA 92832

(714) 526-7070

www.mavericktheater.com Maverick Theatre110 E. WalnutFullerton, CA 92832(714) 526-7070 Widely-regarded as one of the most beloved films of the genre, Roger Corman’s “Little Shop of Horrors” would ultimately become one of the longest running off-Broadway shows of all time. The tale of an exotic flower with an appetite for blood and inevitable domination is an endearing take on the 1950’s sci-fi flicks that became cult classics. Transitioning to the stage, the score from Howard Ashman and Alan Menken have propelled Horrors to such an impressive run. Directed by Darren Levens, Audrey II comes to life in a way that satisfies existing fans while reeling in new ones.

Saturday, February 11



Visit The Oak Canyon Nature Center

6700 E Walnut Canyon Road

Anaheim, CA 92807

(714) 998-8380

www.anaheim.net 6700 E Walnut Canyon RoadAnaheim, CA 92807(714) 998-8380 The sprawling 58-acres cozied up in the Anaheim Hills is the perfect place to get lost for an weekend afternoon. Boasting a year-round steam and some 4-plus miles of scenic hiking trails, Oak Canyon Nature Center is great as a quick respite from the traffic of the city. In addition to the serenity of the grounds, the center offers programs for visitors like Nature Nights, complete with guided twilight walks with the center’s naturalists. The center even gives visitors the chance to just relax and catch a movie in a truly unique setting with their Cinema Under The Stars movie nights. Every weekend, the center also offers family–style nature walks with naturalists to help highlight the local plant and wild life. Get out and appreciate nature on a local level.





Visit The Sherman Library & Gardens

2647 East Coast Hwy.

Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 673-2261

www.slgardens.org 2647 East Coast Hwy.Corona Del Mar, CA 92625(949) 673-2261 Located in spectacular Corona Del Mar, Sherman Gardens is a horticulturist’s heaven, a place where the garden and museum become the same vehicle. The brick walkways provide paths between the gardens and conservatories in what becomes an incredibly tranquil stroll. Whether the intricacies of botany are of interest or not, the grounds are immaculate, so much in fact that the Gardens are often the destination for weddings and other milestone events. This weekend, Sherman Gardens is hosting an evening swing dance in what will make for a memorable pre-valentine’s day weekend. Guests can whisk the night away under the lights and amongst the flowers, fitting for the upcoming holiday.

Sunday, February 12



Harlem Globetrotters

Honda Center

2695 E. Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 704-2400

www.pbr.com Honda Center2695 E. Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 704-2400 Few organizations are as iconic as the Harlem Globetritters. Strangely enough, the touring troupe of unparalleled athleticism was born in Chicago in the 1920s. In it’s near 1000-year history, the team has played thousands of games on hundreds of courts both home and abroad. A sleek, stylish blend of basketball, theater, and comedy, the Globetrotters are the entertainers that can win over any audience and have spend generations proving it. However, the team’s ability to ham it up on the court shouldn’t diminish the pure athleticism of the men in the red, white, and blue. Watching the team’s movement and physicality is awe-inspiring. What they are able to do with a basketball segues to a few instances of jaw-dropping amazement every game. Playing some 450 games per year, the relentlessness and commitment the team has is other half of why the Globetrotters are one of the most enduring sports franchises in all the world.





Boomers!

16800 Magnolia St.

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

(714) 842-1111

www.boomersparks.com 16800 Magnolia St.Fountain Valley, CA 92708(714) 842-1111 When it comes to wholesome fun, Boomers! offers the kind of variety that makes it impossible to leave someone disappointed. Between the batting cages, the kiddie rides, the rock wall, the arcade, the go-karts, and the bumper boats, there’s very little room to complain. But just for good measure, Boomers also offers some of the best mini-golf holes anywhere. Ideal for families looking to spend an afternoon having some fun or that first date that needs some ice-breaking levity, there is no way you can miss at Boomers!

Article by Ramon Gonzales.