160 Arrested Across Southern California In Immigration Crackdown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Federal immigration officials say 160 people were arrested across the Southland over the past week during a crackdown targeting “criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants and immigration fugitives.”
The arrests took place in six counties during what U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials described as a “five-day targeted enforcement operation” that began Monday and wrapped up around noon Friday.
Of the 160 arrested, about 150 had criminal histories, while five more had either been previously deported or had “final orders of removal”.
Immigration advocates said they fielded calls Thursday from immigrants and lawyers reporting raids at homes and businesses in the greater Los Angeles area.
Lawyer Karla Navarrete said Friday agents looking for one man arrested another who is in the country illegally but has no criminal record.
Navarrete says she sought to stop the man’s deportation and was told by ICE that things had changed. She says another lawyer filed federal court papers to halt it.
One Comment
Deport all illegals