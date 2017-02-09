Video Helping Police Zero In On Man Suspected Of Attacking Senior Women

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Police think they know the man responsible for a series of robberies and attacks on senior women in Long Beach within the past week.

Security footage from the senior living facility on Via Carmelitos, where the first four attacks including a sexual assault happened, has tipped off police.

About two miles away is where the latest robbery occurred Thursday morning on Pacific Avenue, where police say a 90-year-old woman was robbed inside her home. Neighbors say she was punched in the face.

Tracy Gatica lives across the street and worries the suspect is fearless.

“It’s scary that it’s come to this and people are getting so bold,” Gatica said.

Police say the women range in age from 63 to 93.

Police say the latest victim is well-known in the area and was probably targeted.

“She’s out walking almost every day,” neighbor Martin Brindezik

Gatica leaves for work when it’s still dark and worries she could be next.

“I really don’t want to walk out here and find somebody staring at me,” She said.