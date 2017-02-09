$2.1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — If you recently purchased a Powerball ticket in Long Beach, now is the time to check your numbers!
According to the California Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at EJN Mini Mart, located at 2221 Palo Verde Avenue #1G.
The ticket, which is worth $1.2 million, matched the following numbers: 49, 20, 42, 14 and 66, but missed the red Powerball number, which was 5.
Players have been urged to sign the back of your ticket in ink and keep it in a safe place.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.